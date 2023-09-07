Currently the 48th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (163rd overall), Jeff Wilson Jr. posted 72.6 fantasy points last season, ranking him 47th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Miami Dolphins RB later on in this article.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 136.50 98.54 - Overall Rank 77 132 163 Position Rank 25 43 48

Jeff Wilson Jr. 2022 Stats

On the ground, Wilson totaled 392 yards rushing on 84 attempts (43.6 yards per game) with three TDs last year.

In his best game last year -- Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns -- Wilson accumulated 20.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 24 yards.

Wilson picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 3 yards -- in Week 13 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Jeff Wilson Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 3.0 9 22 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 10.3 18 84 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 8.6 12 75 0 0 Week 4 Rams 13.4 18 74 1 0 Week 5 @Panthers 19.2 17 120 1 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.5 7 25 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 5.4 7 54 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 3.5 4 14 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 13.2 9 51 0 1 Week 10 Browns 20.3 17 119 1 0 Week 12 Texans 11.2 13 39 1 0 Week 13 @49ers 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2.6 4 26 0 0 Week 16 Packers 10.0 9 37 1 0 Week 17 @Patriots 7.6 15 45 0 0 Week 18 Jets 7.4 16 72 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 9.6 10 23 1 0

