Joey Wendle vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Thursday, Joey Wendle (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Pepiot. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Dodgers.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .230 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Wendle has had a hit in 47 of 86 games this season (54.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (12.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 86 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this season (18.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 27.9% of his games this year (24 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.239
|AVG
|.221
|.257
|OBP
|.275
|.348
|SLG
|.321
|12
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Pepiot (2-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 31, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering two hits.
