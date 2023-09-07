On Thursday, Joey Wendle (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Pepiot. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Dodgers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .230 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.

Wendle has had a hit in 47 of 86 games this season (54.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (12.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 86 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this season (18.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 27.9% of his games this year (24 of 86), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .239 AVG .221 .257 OBP .275 .348 SLG .321 12 XBH 9 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings