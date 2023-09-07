The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 54 walks while batting .244.

Bell is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Bell has recorded a hit in 85 of 128 games this year (66.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (37.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (9.4%).

He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season (37 of 128), with two or more runs six times (4.7%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 63 .240 AVG .243 .314 OBP .328 .371 SLG .430 15 XBH 22 4 HR 11 22 RBI 34 39/19 K/BB 60/30 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings