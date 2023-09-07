Josh Bell vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 54 walks while batting .244.
- Bell is batting .238 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Bell has recorded a hit in 85 of 128 games this year (66.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (37.5%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (9.4%).
- He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season (37 of 128), with two or more runs six times (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|63
|.240
|AVG
|.243
|.314
|OBP
|.328
|.371
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|34
|39/19
|K/BB
|60/30
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Dodgers will look to Pepiot (2-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Aug. 31, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.