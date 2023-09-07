What can we expect from Keke Coutee this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Miami Dolphins WR and his season-long prospects.

Keke Coutee Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 549 696 943 Position Rank 212 265 286

Keke Coutee 2022 Stats

Coutee's stat line last year included one catches for 20 yards, averaging 1.3 yards per game on one targets.

Keke Coutee 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 1 1 20 0

