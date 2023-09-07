Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54) and the Miami Marlins (72-67) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Dodgers coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 7.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 1.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (8-5, 3.86 ERA).

Marlins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (44.3%) in those contests.

This year, Miami has won 20 of 46 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.16 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule