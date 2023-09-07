Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will see Braxton Garrett on the hill for the Miami Marlins in the final game of a three-game series, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers. Miami and its opponent have gone above the over/under for five games in a row, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.6.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (44.3%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 20-26, a 43.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 138 games with a total.

The Marlins have an against the spread record of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-31 32-36 33-28 38-39 55-50 16-17

