The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.16 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.269 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Garrett will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Eury Pérez Jake Irvin 9/2/2023 Nationals W 11-5 Away Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Clayton Kershaw 9/6/2023 Dodgers W 11-4 Home JT Chargois Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Braxton Garrett Ryan Pepiot 9/8/2023 Phillies - Away Eury Pérez Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies - Away Sandy Alcantara Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers - Away - Freddy Peralta

