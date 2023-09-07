How to Watch the Marlins vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.
- Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Miami ranks 25th in the majors with 576 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Miami has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.16 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.269 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (8-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 27th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Garrett will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|9/2/2023
|Nationals
|W 11-5
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Trevor Williams
|9/3/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Josiah Gray
|9/5/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/6/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-4
|Home
|JT Chargois
|Lance Lynn
|9/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Aaron Nola
|9/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ranger Suárez
|9/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Freddy Peralta
