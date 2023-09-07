When the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54) go head to head against the Miami Marlins (72-67) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, September 7 at 6:40 PM ET, Mookie Betts will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Marlins have +105 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot - LAD (2-0, 1.29 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (8-5, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Marlins' game versus the Dodgers but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Bryan De La Cruz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 70 (62.5%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a record of 60-37 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (61.9% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (44.3%) in those games.

This year, the Marlins have won 20 of 46 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Marlins had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Josh Bell 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 16th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.