Marlins vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 7
The Miami Marlins (72-67) carry a six-game win streak into a matchup versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54), at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
The probable starters are Ryan Pepiot (2-0) for the Dodgers and Braxton Garrett (8-5) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Pepiot - LAD (2-0, 1.29 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (8-5, 3.86 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- Garrett (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
- Garrett is aiming to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Garrett will try to extend an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Braxton Garrett vs. Dodgers
- The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .256 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 1199 total hits and second in MLB action with 769 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.458) and are second in all of MLB with 216 home runs.
- Garrett has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Pepiot
- Pepiot will get the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, Aug. 31, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks without allowing a run.
- He has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 1.29, a batting average against of .163 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings.
Ryan Pepiot vs. Marlins
- The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.405) and 142 home runs.
- The Marlins have gone 3-for-17 with a double and an RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.
