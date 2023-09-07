The Miami Marlins (72-67) carry a six-game win streak into a matchup versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-54), at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable starters are Ryan Pepiot (2-0) for the Dodgers and Braxton Garrett (8-5) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pepiot - LAD (2-0, 1.29 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (8-5, 3.86 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Garrett is aiming to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Garrett will try to extend an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braxton Garrett vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .256 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 1199 total hits and second in MLB action with 769 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.458) and are second in all of MLB with 216 home runs.

Garrett has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Pepiot

Pepiot will get the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, Aug. 31, when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks without allowing a run.

He has pitched in three games this season with an ERA of 1.29, a batting average against of .163 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ryan Pepiot vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank fifth in MLB with a .260 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.405) and 142 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 3-for-17 with a double and an RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

