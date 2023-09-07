With an average draft position that ranks him 57th at his position (421st overall), Mike White has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 56.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 35th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Miami Dolphins QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Mike White Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 56.58 24.83 - Overall Rank 219 367 421 Position Rank 36 43 57

Mike White 2022 Stats

White posted 1,192 passing yards last year with a 58.9% completion percentage (103-for-175), three TDs, four INTs and an average of 70.1 yards per game.

He also produced on the ground, tallying one TD and 0.5 yards per game.

White picked up 24.8 fantasy points -- 22-of-28 (78.6%), 315 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the year, White ended up with 3.6 fantasy points -- 23-of-46 (50%), 240 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 17 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 12 Bears 24.8 22-for-28 315 3 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 17.5 31-for-57 369 0 2 1 Week 14 @Bills 10.7 27-for-44 268 0 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 3.6 23-for-46 240 0 2 0

