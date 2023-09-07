With an average draft position that ranks him 91st at his position (541st overall), Myles Gaskin has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 5.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 115th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Miami Dolphins RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Gaskin on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Myles Gaskin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.40 9.69 - Overall Rank 450 545 541 Position Rank 102 141 91

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Myles Gaskin 2022 Stats

Gaskin proved effective on the ground last season, as he rushed for 26 yards.

In his best performance last year, Gaskin finished with 3.3 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 9 yards; 3 receptions, 24 yards. That was in Week 5 versus the New York Jets.

Gaskin accumulated 2.1 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 17 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Houston Texans, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Rep Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Gaskin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 5 @Jets 3.3 4 9 0 0 Week 12 Texans 2.1 6 17 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.