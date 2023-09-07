The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .205 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in 41 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has homered in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 23 of 86 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 42
.229 AVG .180
.289 OBP .232
.282 SLG .297
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 35/6
2 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Pepiot (2-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
