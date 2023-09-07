The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot

Ryan Pepiot TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .205 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 41 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has homered in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23 of 86 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .229 AVG .180 .289 OBP .232 .282 SLG .297 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 35/6 2 SB 1

