Nick Fortes vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Pepiot and the Los Angeles Dodgers at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Pepiot
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .205 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 41 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has homered in 5.8% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23 of 86 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.229
|AVG
|.180
|.289
|OBP
|.232
|.282
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|35/6
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Pepiot (2-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
