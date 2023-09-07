Raheem Mostert is being drafted as the 46th running back off the board in summer drafts after he generated 137.3 fantasy points last season (24th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Miami Dolphins RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Raheem Mostert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 137.30 103.57 - Overall Rank 73 121 145 Position Rank 24 41 46

Raheem Mostert 2022 Stats

Last season, Mostert rushed for 891 yards on 181 attempts (52.4 yards per game), including three rushing scores.

In Week 5 last season against the New York Jets, Mostert posted a season-high of 18.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 18 carries, 113 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 3 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Mostert accumulated 1.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 8 carries, 11 yards.

Raheem Mostert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Patriots 3.2 5 16 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 7.9 11 51 0 0 Week 3 Bills 1.1 8 11 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 8.1 15 69 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 18.2 18 113 1 0 Week 6 Vikings 4.8 14 49 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 16.9 16 79 0 1 Week 8 @Lions 6.7 14 64 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 8.6 9 26 1 0 Week 10 Browns 14.7 8 65 1 0 Week 13 @49ers 3.0 7 30 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 4.4 11 37 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 15.6 17 136 0 0 Week 16 Packers 2.9 8 45 0 0 Week 17 @Patriots 15.1 9 29 0 1 Week 18 Jets 6.1 11 71 0 0

