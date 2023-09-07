River Cracraft, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 165th among WRs; 584th overall), put up 22.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 123rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Miami Dolphins WR.

River Cracraft Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 22.20 9.98 - Overall Rank 330 540 584 Position Rank 128 194 165

River Cracraft 2022 Stats

A year ago, Cracraft caught nine passes on his way to 102 receiving yards and two TDs.

Cracraft accumulated 7.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills.

River Cracraft 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Ravens 6.2 2 1 2 1 Week 3 Bills 7.1 1 1 11 1 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Texans 5.5 4 4 55 0 Week 13 @49ers 2.9 3 2 29 0 Week 18 Jets 0.5 1 1 5 0

