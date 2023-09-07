After compiling 7.6 fantasy points last season (148th among WRs), Robby Anderson has an ADP of 444th overall (123rd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Anderson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Robby Anderson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 32.20 33.06 - Overall Rank 293 325 444 Position Rank 114 120 123

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Robby Anderson 2022 Stats

Last season, Anderson got 17 targets and turned them into seven catches for 76 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per contest.

In his best performance last season -- Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns -- Anderson accumulated 16.2 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 102 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 9 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Anderson finished with a season-low -0.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, -4 yards, on three targets.

Rep Anderson and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robby Anderson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 16.2 8 5 102 1 Week 2 @Giants 1.2 5 3 32 0 Week 3 Saints 1.4 4 1 14 0 Week 4 Cardinals 2.6 5 3 26 0 Week 5 49ers 3.2 5 1 32 0 Week 7 Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Vikings 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks -0.4 3 1 -4 0 Week 12 Chargers 1.7 3 1 17 0 Week 14 Patriots 5.0 4 4 50 0 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 17 @Falcons 1.3 1 1 13 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.