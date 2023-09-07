With an ADP that ranks him 159th at his position (1000th overall), Salvon Ahmed has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 13.2 fantasy points, which ranked him 95th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Miami Dolphins RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Salvon Ahmed Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 13.20 10.86 - Overall Rank 388 526 900 Position Rank 88 136 159

Salvon Ahmed 2022 Stats

Ahmed ran for 64 yards on 12 attempts (3.8 ypg) last year. He scored one rushing TD.

In Week 15 last season against the Buffalo Bills, Ahmed put up a season-high of 10.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 6 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Ahmed accumulated 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, 1 yard.

Salvon Ahmed 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 8 @Lions 0.2 1 2 0 0 Week 10 Browns 1.1 3 11 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 0.1 1 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 10.3 6 43 1 0 Week 17 @Patriots 0.8 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Jets 0.7 1 7 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 4.8 5 3 0 0

