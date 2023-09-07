What can we count on from Skylar Thompson this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Miami Dolphins QB and his season-long prospects.

Skylar Thompson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 17.46 8.71 - Overall Rank 361 559 974 Position Rank 51 70 102

Similar Players to Consider

Skylar Thompson 2022 Stats

Thompson completed 57.1% of his passes, for 534 yards and one TD, last season.

Thompson accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-45 (40%), 220 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs -- in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers -- Thompson finished with -2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 0-of-1 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Skylar Thompson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 5 @Jets 2.6 19-for-33 166 0 1 0 Week 6 Vikings 4.5 7-for-13 89 0 0 0 Week 10 Browns 0.7 1-for-1 17 0 0 0 Week 12 Texans -1.3 1-for-5 6 0 0 0 Week 13 @49ers -2.0 0-for-1 0 0 1 0 Week 17 @Patriots 6.6 12-for-21 104 1 1 0 Week 18 Jets 6.4 20-for-31 152 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bills 11.1 18-for-45 220 1 2 0

