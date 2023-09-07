Skylar Thompson 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we count on from Skylar Thompson this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Miami Dolphins QB and his season-long prospects.
Is Thompson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Skylar Thompson Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|17.46
|8.71
|-
|Overall Rank
|361
|559
|974
|Position Rank
|51
|70
|102
Similar Players to Consider
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Skylar Thompson 2022 Stats
- Thompson completed 57.1% of his passes, for 534 yards and one TD, last season.
- Thompson accumulated 11.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-45 (40%), 220 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs -- in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers -- Thompson finished with -2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 0-of-1 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.
Rep Thompson and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Skylar Thompson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 5
|@Jets
|2.6
|19-for-33
|166
|0
|1
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|4.5
|7-for-13
|89
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|0.7
|1-for-1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|-1.3
|1-for-5
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|-2.0
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Patriots
|6.6
|12-for-21
|104
|1
|1
|0
|Week 18
|Jets
|6.4
|20-for-31
|152
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bills
|11.1
|18-for-45
|220
|1
|2
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.