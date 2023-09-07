Tanner Conner, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 117th among TEs; 974th overall), tallied 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 108th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Miami Dolphins TE.

Tanner Conner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 3.86 - Overall Rank 549 658 874 Position Rank 104 124 117

Tanner Conner 2022 Stats

On three targets last season, Conner reeled in zero passes for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards per game.

Tanner Conner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 0.0 2 0 0 0

