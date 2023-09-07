Following a campaign in which he put up 231.0 fantasy points (14th among QBs), the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is being drafted as the 11th quarterback off the board this summer (87th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 230.92 267.35 - Overall Rank 21 16 87 Position Rank 14 16 11

Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Stats

Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards last year (208.7 per game), completing 64.8% (259-for-400), with 25 TDs and eight INTs.

In his best game last year, Tagovailoa picked up 38.9 fantasy points -- 36-of-50 (72%), 469 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Tagovailoa picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- 8-of-14 (57.1%), 110 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, in his worst game of the year.

Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Patriots 14.8 23-for-33 270 1 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 38.9 36-for-50 469 6 2 0 Week 3 Bills 11.4 13-for-18 186 1 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 2.4 8-for-14 110 0 1 0 Week 7 Steelers 15.9 21-for-35 261 1 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 29.2 29-for-36 382 3 0 0 Week 9 @Bears 24.1 21-for-30 302 3 0 0 Week 10 Browns 23.4 25-for-32 285 3 0 0 Week 12 Texans 16.0 22-for-36 299 1 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 13.8 18-for-33 295 2 2 0 Week 14 @Chargers 12.6 10-for-28 145 1 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 18.1 17-for-30 234 2 0 0 Week 16 Packers 10.4 16-for-25 310 1 3 0

