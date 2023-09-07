Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he put up 231.0 fantasy points (14th among QBs), the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa is being drafted as the 11th quarterback off the board this summer (87th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.
Is Tagovailoa on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|230.92
|267.35
|-
|Overall Rank
|21
|16
|87
|Position Rank
|14
|16
|11
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Stats
- Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards last year (208.7 per game), completing 64.8% (259-for-400), with 25 TDs and eight INTs.
- In his best game last year, Tagovailoa picked up 38.9 fantasy points -- 36-of-50 (72%), 469 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens.
- Tagovailoa picked up 2.4 fantasy points -- 8-of-14 (57.1%), 110 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, in his worst game of the year.
Rep Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Patriots
|14.8
|23-for-33
|270
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|38.9
|36-for-50
|469
|6
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|11.4
|13-for-18
|186
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bengals
|2.4
|8-for-14
|110
|0
|1
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|15.9
|21-for-35
|261
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|29.2
|29-for-36
|382
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bears
|24.1
|21-for-30
|302
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Browns
|23.4
|25-for-32
|285
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Texans
|16.0
|22-for-36
|299
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@49ers
|13.8
|18-for-33
|295
|2
|2
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|12.6
|10-for-28
|145
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|18.1
|17-for-30
|234
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|10.4
|16-for-25
|310
|1
|3
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.