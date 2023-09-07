After compiling 5.7 fantasy points last season (89th among TEs), Tyler Kroft has an ADP of 348th overall (42nd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Tyler Kroft Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.70 13.70 - Overall Rank 447 479 348 Position Rank 84 83 42

Tyler Kroft 2022 Stats

On five targets last season, Kroft accumulated 57 yards on four catches, averaging 3.4 yards per tilt.

Kroft picked up 2.8 fantasy points -- one reception, 28 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Kroft accumulated 0.6 fantasy points -- one catch, six yards, on one target -- in Week 8 versus the Los Angeles Rams, which was his poorest game of the season.

Tyler Kroft 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 15 @Seahawks 2.8 1 1 28 0

