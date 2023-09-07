With an ADP that ranks him fourth at his position (ninth overall), Tyreek Hill has been one of the top wide receivers off the draft board this summer. Last season, he generated 222.2 fantasy points (third among WRs). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Miami Dolphins WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Hill on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Tyreek Hill Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 228.20 188.47 - Overall Rank 22 41 9 Position Rank 3 4 4

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tyreek Hill 2022 Stats

Last season, Hill hauled in 119 balls for 1,710 yards, good for 100.6 yards per game, the highest mark on the Dolphins' current roster. He saw 170 targets and also scored seven touchdowns.

In Week 2 last season versus the Baltimore Ravens, Hill posted a season-high 31.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 11 receptions, 190 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 18 against the New York Jets, Hill finished with a season-low 2.3 fantasy points, via these numbers: two receptions, 23 yards, on five targets.

Rep Hill and the Miami Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyreek Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 10.0 12 8 94 0 Week 2 @Ravens 31.0 13 11 190 2 Week 3 Bills 3.3 4 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bengals 15.9 14 10 160 0 Week 5 @Jets 6.0 7 7 47 0 Week 6 Vikings 17.7 15 12 177 0 Week 7 Steelers 7.2 13 7 72 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 14 12 188 0 Week 9 @Bears 20.3 8 7 143 1 Week 10 Browns 10.4 6 5 44 1 Week 12 Texans 9.0 9 6 85 0 Week 13 @49ers 20.6 14 9 146 1 Week 14 @Chargers 14.1 10 4 81 1 Week 15 @Bills 12.9 13 9 69 1 Week 16 Packers 10.3 6 4 103 0 Week 17 @Patriots 11.7 7 4 55 0 Week 18 Jets 2.3 5 2 23 0 Wild Card @Bills 9.4 15 7 69 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.