After hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .257.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 85 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 132), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 47 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (41 of 132), with two or more runs nine times (6.8%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 64 .286 AVG .228 .333 OBP .279 .451 SLG .394 26 XBH 22 8 HR 10 37 RBI 35 64/18 K/BB 63/19 0 SB 3

