Bryan De La Cruz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .257.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 85 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 132), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 47 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (41 of 132), with two or more runs nine times (6.8%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|64
|.286
|AVG
|.228
|.333
|OBP
|.279
|.451
|SLG
|.394
|26
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|35
|64/18
|K/BB
|63/19
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
