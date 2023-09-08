At +2500, the Miami Dolphins are No. 10 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 8.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins picked up six wins at home last season and three on the road.

When the underdog, Miami had only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Christian Wilkins helped keep opposing offenses in check with 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +4500 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +700 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +900

