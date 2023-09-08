Garrett Hampson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Hampson -- hitting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .276.
- Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this year (34 of 61), with at least two hits eight times (13.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 61 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has an RBI in 11 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (32.8%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|32
|.284
|AVG
|.270
|.368
|OBP
|.333
|.433
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|20/7
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
