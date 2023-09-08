Garrett Hampson -- hitting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .276.

Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this year (34 of 61), with at least two hits eight times (13.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 61 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has an RBI in 11 of 61 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (32.8%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 32 .284 AVG .270 .368 OBP .333 .433 SLG .360 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 9 20/7 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings