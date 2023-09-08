Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .197 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in two of 69 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 14.5% of his games this year, Stallings has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 16 of 69 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .228 AVG .163 .301 OBP .291 .317 SLG .250 7 XBH 6 1 HR 1 5 RBI 8 26/10 K/BB 25/15 0 SB 0

