Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Read More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .197 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 69 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 14.5% of his games this year, Stallings has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 16 of 69 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 32
.228 AVG .163
.301 OBP .291
.317 SLG .250
7 XBH 6
1 HR 1
5 RBI 8
26/10 K/BB 25/15
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez (2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
