Jacob Stallings vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .197 with 11 doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 31 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has gone deep in two of 69 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 14.5% of his games this year, Stallings has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 16 of 69 games (23.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Joey Wendle
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Garrett Hampson
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.228
|AVG
|.163
|.301
|OBP
|.291
|.317
|SLG
|.250
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|8
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/15
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.