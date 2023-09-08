The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 100 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 54 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 11th in slugging.

Burger has had a hit in 68 of 120 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.5%).

He has gone deep in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (28 of 120), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 52 of 120 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings