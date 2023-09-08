Jake Burger vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (batting .211 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 100 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 11th in slugging.
- Burger has had a hit in 68 of 120 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.5%).
- He has gone deep in 23.3% of his games in 2023 (28 of 120), and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 52 of 120 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies are sending Sanchez (2-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.48 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
