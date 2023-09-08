Jazz Chisholm vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 17 walks while batting .257.
- In 53 of 76 games this year (69.7%) Chisholm has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), with more than one RBI eight times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.5% of his games this year (30 of 76), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.317
|OBP
|.290
|.492
|SLG
|.447
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|22
|47/9
|K/BB
|43/8
|9
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
