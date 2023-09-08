The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 17 walks while batting .257.

In 53 of 76 games this year (69.7%) Chisholm has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his plate appearances.

Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), with more than one RBI eight times (10.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 39.5% of his games this year (30 of 76), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .265 AVG .250 .317 OBP .290 .492 SLG .447 13 XBH 13 8 HR 8 18 RBI 22 47/9 K/BB 43/8 9 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings