The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.

In 54.0% of his games this year (47 of 87), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 87 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this season (18.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .234 AVG .221 .252 OBP .275 .340 SLG .321 12 XBH 9 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings