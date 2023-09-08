Joey Wendle vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.
- In 54.0% of his games this year (47 of 87), Wendle has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (12.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 87 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this season (18.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.221
|.252
|OBP
|.275
|.340
|SLG
|.321
|12
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Sanchez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
