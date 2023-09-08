On Friday, Jon Berti (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Citizens Bank Park

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .278.

Berti has gotten a hit in 67 of 109 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (20.2%).

He has hit a home run in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Berti has picked up an RBI in 20.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.6% of his games.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (30.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .264 AVG .291 .291 OBP .333 .325 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 0 HR 3 15 RBI 12 29/6 K/BB 40/12 6 SB 6

