Jon Berti vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Jon Berti (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .278.
- Berti has gotten a hit in 67 of 109 games this season (61.5%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (20.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Berti has picked up an RBI in 20.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.6% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (30.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Joey Wendle
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Garrett Hampson
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.264
|AVG
|.291
|.291
|OBP
|.333
|.325
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|29/6
|K/BB
|40/12
|6
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Sanchez (2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.