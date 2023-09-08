On Friday, Josh Bell (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 54 walks while batting .244.

Bell will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.

Bell has picked up a hit in 86 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Bell has driven home a run in 48 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (28.7%), including six games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 47 .246 AVG .227 .315 OBP .322 .411 SLG .395 21 XBH 15 9 HR 7 30 RBI 26 54/24 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings