Josh Bell vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 54 walks while batting .244.
- Bell will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer during his last games.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 86 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has driven home a run in 48 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (28.7%), including six games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|47
|.246
|AVG
|.227
|.315
|OBP
|.322
|.411
|SLG
|.395
|21
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|26
|54/24
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.48 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.