Friday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) against the Miami Marlins (72-68) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 8.

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the Phillies and Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Marlins have come away with 31 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious 11 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (576 total), Miami is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.21 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule