Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies play Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +120. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. Miami games have finished above the set point total six straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.5 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (43.7%) in those games.

Miami has a record of 11-18 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of its 139 opportunities.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 32-36 33-28 38-40 55-51 16-17

