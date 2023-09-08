The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm take on Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 142 home runs.

Fueled by 385 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 20th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Miami has scored 576 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Miami has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.21) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.277 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez (5-4) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has six quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Perez has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has made 16 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Nationals W 11-5 Away Johnny Cueto Trevor Williams 9/3/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Josiah Gray 9/5/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Clayton Kershaw 9/6/2023 Dodgers W 11-4 Home JT Chargois Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers L 10-0 Home Braxton Garrett Ryan Pepiot 9/8/2023 Phillies - Away Eury Pérez Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies - Away Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies - Away Jesús Luzardo Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers - Away - Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Colin Rea

