The Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) and the Miami Marlins (72-68) will square off in the series opener on Friday, September 8 at Citizens Bank Park, with Cristopher Sanchez getting the ball for the Phillies and Eury Perez taking the hill for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +120. The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (2-3, 3.48 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.86 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 55, or 59.1%, of the 93 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 32-21 (60.4%).

Philadelphia has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have been victorious in 31, or 43.7%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 11 of 29 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Burger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Josh Bell 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 16th 3rd

