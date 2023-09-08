Player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

De La Cruz Stats

Bryan De La Cruz has 131 hits with 30 doubles, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .257/.306/.422 on the year.

De La Cruz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 3 1 3 7 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 41 home runs, 112 walks and 90 RBI (98 total hits).

He's slashing .195/.345/.475 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Padres Sep. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 4 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 at Brewers Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Brewers Sep. 2 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has recorded 150 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.338/.440 so far this season.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Sep. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Padres Sep. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 4 4-for-5 1 0 0 6 1 at Brewers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

