Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Phillies on September 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Schwarber and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Bryan De La Cruz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
De La Cruz Stats
- Bryan De La Cruz has 131 hits with 30 doubles, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .257/.306/.422 on the year.
De La Cruz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 2
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 41 home runs, 112 walks and 90 RBI (98 total hits).
- He's slashing .195/.345/.475 on the season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Padres
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 4
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|at Brewers
|Sep. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has recorded 150 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .294/.338/.440 so far this season.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Padres
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 4
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
