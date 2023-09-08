The Philadelphia Phillies (77-62) and Miami Marlins (72-68) clash on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (2-3, 3.48 ERA) vs Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-4 with a 2.86 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 20-year-old has put up a 2.86 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .203 to his opponents.

Perez is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

Perez has put up 10 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 16 outings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies' Sanchez (2-3) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.48 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.4 walks per nine across 14 games.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 14 starts, Sanchez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.