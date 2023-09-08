The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Fortes has gotten a hit in 41 of 87 games this year (47.1%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (12.6%).

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23 of 87 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .224 AVG .180 .283 OBP .232 .276 SLG .297 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 35/6 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings