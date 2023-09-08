Nick Fortes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is hitting .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Fortes has gotten a hit in 41 of 87 games this year (47.1%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (12.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23 of 87 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.180
|.283
|OBP
|.232
|.276
|SLG
|.297
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|35/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.48 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
