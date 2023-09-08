On Friday, Yuli Gurriel (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .250.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this year (44 of 87), with more than one hit 20 times (23.0%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (3.4%), homering in 1% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 24 of 87 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .219 AVG .278 .280 OBP .331 .305 SLG .403 10 XBH 10 0 HR 3 10 RBI 11 20/11 K/BB 21/12 1 SB 3

