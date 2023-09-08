Yuli Gurriel vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Yuli Gurriel (.150 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks while hitting .250.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 50.6% of his games this year (44 of 87), with more than one hit 20 times (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (3.4%), homering in 1% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 20 games this season (23.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 24 of 87 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Joey Wendle
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Garrett Hampson
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.219
|AVG
|.278
|.280
|OBP
|.331
|.305
|SLG
|.403
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|20/11
|K/BB
|21/12
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 15th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.