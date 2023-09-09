Bryan De La Cruz vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .259.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 86 of 133 games this year (64.7%), including 31 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 47 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (42 of 133), with two or more runs nine times (6.8%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.282
|.451
|SLG
|.395
|26
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|35
|64/18
|K/BB
|64/19
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 29th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 179 strikeouts through 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.55), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 20th in K/9 (9.4).
