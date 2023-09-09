On Saturday, Bryan De La Cruz (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 18 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .259.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 86 of 133 games this year (64.7%), including 31 multi-hit games (23.3%).

Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 18 of them (13.5%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 47 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (42 of 133), with two or more runs nine times (6.8%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 65 .286 AVG .233 .333 OBP .282 .451 SLG .395 26 XBH 22 8 HR 10 37 RBI 35 64/18 K/BB 64/19 0 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings