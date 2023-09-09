The South Florida Bulls (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

While South Florida ranks 24th-worst in the FBS in total defense with 465.0 yards allowed per game, it's been a different story on offense, as the Bulls rank 18th-best in the FBS (540.0 yards per game). With 357.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Florida A&M ranks 47th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 42nd, allowing 303.0 total yards per game.

Here we will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Florida A&M vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Florida A&M South Florida 357.0 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540.0 (30th) 303.0 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.0 (98th) 207.0 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.0 (2nd) 150.0 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.0 (101st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has 150 passing yards, or 150.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.5% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 11.0 rushing yards per game.

Terrell Jennings has run the ball 11 times for 75 yards.

Jaquez Yant has racked up 11 carries and totaled 72 yards with one touchdown.

Jah'Marae Sheread has totaled five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 90 (90.0 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Kamari Young has collected 19 receiving yards (19.0 yards per game) on one reception.

Trevonte Davis has racked up 18 reciving yards (18.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown leads South Florida with 166 yards (166.0 ypg) on 15-of-34 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 160 rushing yards on 25 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards (111.0 per game).

Khafre Brown's 95 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has totaled three catches and one touchdown.

Sean Atkins has caught five passes for 43 yards (43.0 yards per game) this year.

