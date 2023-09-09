The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) and the Florida International Panthers (1-1) play at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

North Texas owns the 94th-ranked scoring offense this year (21 points per game), and has been less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 58 points allowed per game. Florida International ranks 107th in the FBS with 15.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 54th with 17 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida International vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Florida International vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Florida International North Texas 243.5 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (122nd) 412.5 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 669 (122nd) 95.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 41 (125th) 148 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184 (93rd) 4 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has put up 292 passing yards, or 146 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 22 times for 165 yards (82.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Antonio Patterson has run for 33 yards across 10 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kris Mitchell has totaled 10 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 203 (101.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 13 times and has two touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put together an 84-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on 11 targets.

Jalen Bracey's one catch (on seven targets) has netted him 5 yards (2.5 ypg).

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has thrown for 174 yards (174 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Isaiah Johnson, has carried the ball six times for 34 yards (34 per game).

This season, Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball seven times for 16 yards (16 per game).

Jay Maclin's leads his squad with 122 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of six targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has hauled in four receptions totaling 27 yards so far this campaign.

Xzavior Kautai has hauled in one catch for 12 yards, an average of 12 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Texas or Florida International gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.