The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Mean Green are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Florida International matchup in this article.

Florida International vs. North Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Florida International Moneyline
BetMGM North Texas (-12.5) 52.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings North Texas (-12.5) 52.5 -535 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel North Texas (-12.5) 52.5 -550 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico North Texas (-12.5) - -525 +390 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Florida International vs. North Texas Betting Trends

  • Florida International has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • North Texas is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Florida International 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

