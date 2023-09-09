Our computer model predicts the Florida State Seminoles will take down the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, September 9 at 8:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Florida State vs. Southern Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Southern Miss (+31) Under (53) Florida State 41, Southern Miss 11

Week 2 ACC Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seminoles a 99.0% chance to win.

The Seminoles have covered the spread in every game this year.

The Seminoles and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 53 points, 3.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Florida State contests.

Seminoles vs. Golden Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 45 24 -- -- -- -- Southern Miss 40 14 40 14 -- --

