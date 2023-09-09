The Florida Gators (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the McNeese Cowboys (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

While Florida's defense ranks 76th with 24.0 points allowed per game, the Gators have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 15th-worst (11.0 points per game). McNeese ranks 32nd in points per game (34.0), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-worst in the FCS with 52.0 points ceded per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Florida vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Florida vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Florida McNeese 346.0 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.0 (78th) 270.0 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 554.0 (102nd) 13.0 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.0 (85th) 333.0 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.0 (56th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 333 yards (333.0 ypg) to lead Florida, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Trevor Etienne, has carried the ball seven times for 25 yards (25.0 per game).

Eugene Wilson III has carried the ball one time for 9 yards (9.0 per game) while also racking up 24 yards through the air.

Ricky Pearsall's leads his squad with 92 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 13 targets).

Marcus Burke has put together a 61-yard season so far, hauling in two passes on three targets.

Jonathan Odom's four receptions have yielded 46 yards.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 166 yards on 15-of-35 passing this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 34 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

D'Angelo Durham has rushed 14 times for 45 yards, with one touchdown.

Jihad Marks has registered five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 52 (52.0 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times.

Jalen Johnson has caught six passes and compiled 49 receiving yards (49.0 per game).

Coleby Hamm's one catch (on zero targets) has netted him 19 yards (19.0 ypg).

