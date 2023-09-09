On Saturday, Garrett Hampson (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

In 56.5% of his 62 games this season, Hampson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 62 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 17.7% of his games this year, Hampson has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 20 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .284 AVG .275 .368 OBP .337 .433 SLG .363 8 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 9 20/7 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

