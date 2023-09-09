Garrett Hampson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Garrett Hampson (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- In 56.5% of his 62 games this season, Hampson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 62 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 17.7% of his games this year, Hampson has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 20 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Josh Bell
- Click Here for Jesús Sánchez
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Joey Wendle
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.284
|AVG
|.275
|.368
|OBP
|.337
|.433
|SLG
|.363
|8
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|9
|20/7
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 172 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.