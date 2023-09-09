On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .198 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.

In 32 of 70 games this year (45.7%) Stallings has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (8.6%).

He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 70), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 15.7% of his games this season, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.3%.

He has scored in 17 of 70 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .228 AVG .167 .301 OBP .289 .317 SLG .281 7 XBH 7 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 26/10 K/BB 26/15 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings