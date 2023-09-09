Jacob Stallings vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jacob Stallings (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .198 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.
- In 32 of 70 games this year (45.7%) Stallings has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (8.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 70), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15.7% of his games this season, Stallings has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.3%.
- He has scored in 17 of 70 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.228
|AVG
|.167
|.301
|OBP
|.289
|.317
|SLG
|.281
|7
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|26/10
|K/BB
|26/15
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 29th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
