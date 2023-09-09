Jake Burger vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jake Burger (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 101 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 113th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 69 of 121 games this year (57.0%) Burger has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (22.3%).
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Burger has had an RBI in 37 games this season (30.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (43.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.344
|AVG
|.266
|.394
|OBP
|.333
|.459
|SLG
|.563
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|9
|12/2
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 29th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
