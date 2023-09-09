On Saturday, Jake Burger (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Citizens Bank Park

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 101 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 55 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 113th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 69 of 121 games this year (57.0%) Burger has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (22.3%).

He has homered in 23.1% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Burger has had an RBI in 37 games this season (30.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (43.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .344 AVG .266 .394 OBP .333 .459 SLG .563 5 XBH 9 1 HR 5 7 RBI 9 12/2 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

