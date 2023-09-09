On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .254.

Chisholm has had a hit in 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.1%).

In 20.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (35.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).

In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 41 .265 AVG .245 .317 OBP .289 .492 SLG .439 13 XBH 13 8 HR 8 18 RBI 22 47/9 K/BB 45/9 9 SB 10

