Jazz Chisholm vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm (hitting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .254.
- Chisholm has had a hit in 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (22.1%).
- In 20.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (35.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (10.4%).
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.245
|.317
|OBP
|.289
|.492
|SLG
|.439
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|22
|47/9
|K/BB
|45/9
|9
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Nola (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.55 ERA in 172 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
