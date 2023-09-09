Joey Wendle vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on September 9 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .227 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 53.4% of his games this year (47 of 88), with more than one hit 11 times (12.5%).
- In 88 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 27.3% of his games this year (24 of 88), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.234
|AVG
|.220
|.252
|OBP
|.273
|.340
|SLG
|.318
|12
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|33/9
|1
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.55 ERA in 172 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
