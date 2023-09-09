Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on September 9 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .227 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.

Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 53.4% of his games this year (47 of 88), with more than one hit 11 times (12.5%).

In 88 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 27.3% of his games this year (24 of 88), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .234 AVG .220 .252 OBP .273 .340 SLG .318 12 XBH 9 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 33/9 1 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings