On Saturday, Josh Bell (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .245 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 55 walks.

Bell enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Bell has gotten a hit in 87 of 130 games this season (66.9%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (19 of 130), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37 of 130 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 17 .246 AVG .288 .315 OBP .356 .411 SLG .515 21 XBH 7 9 HR 4 30 RBI 8 54/24 K/BB 18/7 0 SB 0

