Josh Bell vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .245 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 55 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 87 of 130 games this season (66.9%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (19 of 130), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has had an RBI in 48 games this season (36.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37 of 130 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Marlins Players vs the Phillies
- Click Here for Jazz Chisholm
- Click Here for Nick Fortes
- Click Here for Jesús Sánchez
- Click Here for Bryan De La Cruz
- Click Here for Jake Burger
- Click Here for Joey Wendle
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|17
|.246
|AVG
|.288
|.315
|OBP
|.356
|.411
|SLG
|.515
|21
|XBH
|7
|9
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|8
|54/24
|K/BB
|18/7
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Nola (12-9) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.55), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 20th in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.